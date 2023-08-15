Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after buying an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

