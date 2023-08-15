Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 24,184 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

