Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 24,184 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amcor Stock Performance
Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
