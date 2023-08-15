Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,538 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 603,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $5,469,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.