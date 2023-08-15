Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

