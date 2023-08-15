Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,257 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.