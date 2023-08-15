Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 4,976 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.