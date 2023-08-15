Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aflac

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.