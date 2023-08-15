Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.16. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.