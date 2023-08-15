Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.