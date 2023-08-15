Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

