Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Via Renewables by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Via Renewables by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Via Renewables by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VIA stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Via Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.