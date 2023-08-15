Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

