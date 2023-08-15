Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

VISL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

