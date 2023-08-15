Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at C$2.75 on Monday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.