Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Shares of VHI opened at C$2.75 on Monday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.
About Vitalhub
