Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Tuesday. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$53.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.29.
About Vontobel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.