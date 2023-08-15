Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Tuesday. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$53.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.29.

Vontobel Holding AG engages in the provision of various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

