voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE VJET opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.47.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

