Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

VMC stock opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

