W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $715.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.