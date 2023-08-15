Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WJXFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

