Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

WJX stock opened at C$28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.26. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$17.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

