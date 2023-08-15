WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WKME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.49 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

