Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.64.

NYSE:WMT opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. Walmart has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

