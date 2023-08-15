Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.