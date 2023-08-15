Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after purchasing an additional 963,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PDBC opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.