Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

