Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikola in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Nikola’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nikola Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

