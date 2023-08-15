Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 634,210 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Williams Industrial Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Williams Industrial Services Group ( OTCMKTS:WLMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

