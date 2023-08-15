Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 13,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sonendo were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonendo from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sonendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Sonendo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

