Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

