Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $667.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $645.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

