Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

