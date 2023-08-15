Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

