Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

