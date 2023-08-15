Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

