Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

