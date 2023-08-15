Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $665,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,512.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.