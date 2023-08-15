Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

