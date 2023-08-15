Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

