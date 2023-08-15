Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 46,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.98%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.