Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.