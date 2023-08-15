Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.2 %

PARA stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

