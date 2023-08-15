Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

