Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

