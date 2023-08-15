Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

