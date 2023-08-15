Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 130 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.