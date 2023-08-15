Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 261,483 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCG opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $565.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

