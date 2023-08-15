Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 396 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.