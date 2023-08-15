Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

