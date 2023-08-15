Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,875 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 1,086,412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

