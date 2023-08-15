Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

